Check dams, percolation ponds help reduce negative human-animal interactions at Gudalur in Udhagamandalam

August 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Gudalur forest division has undertaken repair and maintenance of check dams and percolation pits to reduce negative human-elephant interactions in the region.

According to officials, funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) were used for the construction of water storage structures inside the reserved forests across Gudalur division.

District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram, had pro-actively worked to get the structures built, so that animals, primarily elephants would not stray out from the highly fragmented forests of Gudalur into the human settlements in search of water.

The efforts of the Forest Department have been most visible in the O-Valley region of Gudalur, where during the same time over the last few years, a number of people had been killed due to negative interactions with elephants.

“However, due to meticulous planning, the Forest Department ensured that fruiting trees near to human settlements were removed prior to the elephant migration season, ensuring fewer negative interactions between people and animals,” said a top official from the Gudalur forest division.

R. Ayyanar, Forest Range Officer (Cherambadi range), said the department had undertaken the construction of one check dam and percolation pond this year, while repairs and maintenance were undertaken in two percolation ponds and seven check dams.

“Due to the construction of the dams, there has been no shortage of water for wildlife, with cameras in the region capturing the use of the water storage structures not just by elephants, but also by tigers,” Mr. Ayyanar added.