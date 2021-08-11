Check dams across River Bhavani will not serve any purpose: MP

Erode

Stating that constructing eight check dams at a height of four feet each across River Bhavani will not serve any purpose, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan has urged the district administration to conduct a full-fledged study before executing the project.

In a petition to District Collector H. Krishnanunni, the MP said that each check dam was proposed to be constructed at four feet height through which only a minimum quantity of water could be stored. “The check dams, all to be constructed at over ₹ 80 crore, will not serve any purpose to farmers and a detailed study should be conducted”, he urged.

The MP told the Collector that gravels in water bodies at Nambiyur Taluk were illegally mined and demanded action against the persons involved in such acts. Mr. Subbarayan said that Gunderipallam reservoir that has a storage capacity of 1.08 tmc is covered with silt thus limiting its storage to less than half of its capacity. “The reservoir was not desilted in 43 years and hence steps should be taken to desilt and enhance its storage capacity”, he stressed and wanted permission to be given to the farmers to remove the silt.

Mr. Subbarayan said that minimum wage for the workers in various government departments for 2021-22 is yet to be fixed by the district administration and wanted it to be fixed at the earliest. He also said that 200 non-medical workers at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital were not paid their salary for June and July and urged the Collector to take ensure workers are paid regularly.