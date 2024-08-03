Check dam at Sulur in Coimbatore district restored after seven years

Following a report by The Hindu in August 2023, the Coimbatore district administration completed the restoration of a 20-acre check dam across the Noyyal River in Sengathurai panchayat, Sulur taluk last week.

The dam, which had been damaged by heavy rain in 2017, was repaired at a cost of ₹1.89 crore, an official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

The restored dam measures 54 metres in length and stands 1.8 metres high, with a storage capacity of 1.25 million cubic feet. The repair work, which took six months to complete, aims to enhance the dam’s functionality.

According to the Water Resources Department’s budget announcement dated May 31 for the fiscal year 2023-24, a report was submitted to the State government detailing the project.

The PWD official noted that the restoration would help maintain groundwater levels throughout the year, thereby benefiting local farmers. In the light of this, farmers and members of the Katchi Sarbattra Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam (Non-Party Tamil Nadu Farmers Association) held an inauguration ceremony at the check dam on Saturday.