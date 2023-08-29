August 29, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 20-acre check dam across the Noyyal river in Sengathurai Panchayat in Sulur taluk that was damaged in heavy rain in 2017 awaits restoration, according to farmers.

R. Ravikumar, secretary of Katchi Sarbattra Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam (Non-Party Tamil Nadu Farmers Association), told The Hindu, “We had appealed to district administration in 2016 and 2017 even before the check dam in Sengathurai was damaged, for renovation. But, no work was done. The structure was damaged due to heavy rain in 2017, resulting in damage to roughly 1,800 acres of agricultural land in the taluk. Borewells, drinking water supply and livestock livelihoods have also been affected as water is not stored.”

According to him, they petitioned the Tahsildar, District Collector, Public Works Department, former Ministers, former Chief Minister, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and government officials.

The Water Resources Department, in its budget announcement dated May 31 for the financial year 2023-24, submitted a report to the State government for this project.

This plan is awaiting Finance Department clearance. A Government Order will be issued shortly, according to information from Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

The farmers said many proposals were sent for the government approval, but no action has been taken in six years. “If officials do not begin work, we will ask the district administration to give us permission to repair the check dam,” the association members said.