The Coimbatore City Police have arrested three persons in connection with their role in the cheating of a Kerala-based businessman of ₹3.91 crore by two Coimbatore natives.

Pon Muruganandam, 56, of Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi district, Balaji, 35 of Kalakkad in Tirunelveli distric, and S. Rajanarayanan, 48, of Old Chettikulam in Tirunelveli district were arrested on Monday.

The three were arrested based on a complaint lodged by M. Sirajudin, 44, of Wayanad in Kerala, who runs a construction company in Qatar, with the Kuniyamuthur police in the city.

As per Mr. Sirajudin’s complaint, his friend Nissar of Kannur in Kerala introduced him to Ferozhkhan, 43, of Kuniyamuthur and Ashrafkhan of Kerala. Nissar had told him that the duo would invest the money in iridium trade, which would give high returns.

According to the police, Mr. Sirajudin gave a total of ₹ 3.92 crore over the years to Ferozhkhan and Ashrafkhan till June 3, 2024. However, Mr. Sirajudin did not get any profit share from the duo.

A case was registered against Ferozhkhan, Ashrafkhan and his accomplices under Sections 406, 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code. Though the police summoned Ferozhkhan to appear for interrogation, he remained at large.

The police found out that Ferozhkhan was in contact with Pon Muruganandam over the phone. The police traced the mobile tower location of Pon Muruganandam to a toll plaza near Ulundurpet and arrested him and the two others on Monday. The police seized a car and ₹ 20 lakh from them.

The police suspect that Ferozhkhan employed the trio to threaten Mr. Sirajudin and make him withdraw the police complaint. The police are on the lookout for Ferozhkhan, his wife Saliyabeevi and Ashrafkhan.

Investigators also found out that Panangaattuppadai Katchi founder and gangster ‘Rocket’ Raja also threatened Mr. Sirajuddin over the phone, for which a case has been registered against him.