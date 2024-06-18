GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for cheating Kerala native in iridium trade scam

Published - June 18, 2024 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested three persons in connection with their role in the cheating of a Kerala-based businessman of ₹3.91 crore by two Coimbatore natives.

Pon Muruganandam, 56, of Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi district, Balaji, 35 of Kalakkad in Tirunelveli distric, and S. Rajanarayanan, 48, of Old Chettikulam in Tirunelveli district were arrested on Monday.

The three were arrested based on a complaint lodged by M. Sirajudin, 44, of Wayanad in Kerala, who runs a construction company in Qatar, with the Kuniyamuthur police in the city.

As per Mr. Sirajudin’s complaint, his friend Nissar of Kannur in Kerala introduced him to Ferozhkhan, 43, of Kuniyamuthur and Ashrafkhan of Kerala. Nissar had told him that the duo would invest the money in iridium trade, which would give high returns.

According to the police, Mr. Sirajudin gave a total of ₹ 3.92 crore over the years to Ferozhkhan and Ashrafkhan till June 3, 2024. However, Mr. Sirajudin did not get any profit share from the duo.

A case was registered against Ferozhkhan, Ashrafkhan and his accomplices under Sections 406, 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code. Though the police summoned Ferozhkhan to appear for interrogation, he remained at large.

The police found out that Ferozhkhan was in contact with Pon Muruganandam over the phone. The police traced the mobile tower location of Pon Muruganandam to a toll plaza near Ulundurpet and arrested him and the two others on Monday. The police seized a car and ₹ 20 lakh from them.

The police suspect that Ferozhkhan employed the trio to threaten Mr. Sirajudin and make him withdraw the police complaint. The police are on the lookout for Ferozhkhan, his wife Saliyabeevi and Ashrafkhan.

Investigators also found out that Panangaattuppadai Katchi founder and gangster ‘Rocket’ Raja also threatened Mr. Sirajuddin over the phone, for which a case has been registered against him.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.