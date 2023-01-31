HamberMenu
Cheating cases registered against Dharmapuri finance firm

January 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing, Salem, has registered cases of cheating against Sri Sri Jai Ganapathy Finance located on M.G. Road in Palacode here. The criminal action is in pursuance to complaints against the firm that had collected money through monthly chits, deposits and small savings scheme and absconded.

According to the Economic Offences Wing, cases have been registered under Section 420 of IPC and 5 of the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997. The case that was registered by EOW, Salem, has been transferred to Dharmapuri and the same is being investigated. Further, the EOW, Dharmapuri, has called upon the public, who have put in money in the finance firm to come forward and file their complaints.

