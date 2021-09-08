Chaturthi fete: action will be taken against organisations violating ban

A consultative meeting on enforcement of ban on public gatherings by outfits on Vinayagar Chaturthi was held under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

No public worship

In view of the lockdown restriction, the public are denied permission to congregate for public worship.

However, individuals are allowed to hold their celebrations inside their homes and are also permitted to take their idols for immersion.

The exception is made only for individuals, and organisations are warned against flouting the ban in anyway.

The Collector said any violation would be met with legal action.

Further, individuals might also leave their idols outside temples and arrangements would be made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to collect the idols.

The public were also advised against crowding in public places and markets while shopping for the festival. Shops and establishments were mandated to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols and the public should wear mask and maintain physical distancing.

In Dharmapuri, Superintendent of Police C. Kalaiselvan presided over a law and order meeting with cultural outfits.

Cultural and political outfits were banned to set up public worship pandals and no public congregation or processions would be allowed, the police stated.