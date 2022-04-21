Chased by elephant, ATR anti-poaching watcher dies after health complications

An anti-poaching watcher (APW) attached to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) died on Thursday following health complications he had after being chased by a wild elephant during a routine patrol in the forest.

The deceased has been identified as P. Ravichandran (46), a resident of MGR Nagar at Valparai, who had been working as APW since August, 2008.

ATR authorities said Ravichandran and other staff went for a patrol in a forest area, Manthirimattam, within the limits of Manombally forest range on Thursday.

A female elephant charged at the staff and Ravichandran fell down while running to a safe distance. He was saved by other team members.

According to ATR authorities, Ravichandran complained of chest pain and he was given first aid at the Manambolly power house before being rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai, in a vehicle. Ravichandran became unconscious when the vehicle reached Urulikkal check post, around 13 km from Manambolly. Doctors at the Government Hospital, Valparai, declared him “brought dead”.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian said an immediate financial assistance had been arranged for the family of Ravichandran who is survived by wife and two children aged 11 and 12.