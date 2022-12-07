Charu Nivedita chosen for Vishnupuram literary award

December 07, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Charu Nivedita has been chosen to receive Vishnupuram literary award for the year 2022. The award will be presented to him on December 18 at Rajasthani Sangh. The award includes ₹two lakh, a sculpture and a citation. As part of the celebrations, a documentary on the awardee will be screened . A meet-the-author session will also be held on Sunday. An interactive sessions with upcoming and established authors/poets from Tamil literary world will also take place on December 17 and 18..

