Chartered NMR train not to be operated this weekend

The chartered Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) two-way train between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam, which had garnered controversy since its inaugural run, was not operated on Saturday.
Sources in the Salem Division of Southern Railway said that the private firm which chartered the train did not pay the required amount to operate the train on Saturday and Sunday. So far, the firm had chartered the train for four days - December 5, 6, 12 and 13. However, the train could be run as a chartered service next week if the private firm paid the amount, according to the sources. Southern Railway is yet to resume the regular NMR train services.
Meanwhile on Saturday, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam claimed the non-operation of the chartered train as a victory and urged the Southern Railway to resume regular NMR services soon.
Many organisations and politicians have condemned the chartered NMR service and its ticket fare of ₹ 3,000 since its inaugural run, alleging privatisation of train services. The railway authorities later clarified that the private firm only hired the train services and that it will not affect the regular NMR services.
