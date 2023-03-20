Chart your own course, Tamil Nadu Governor tells youths

March 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Monday asked youths to chart their own course, rather than looking at inheriting it from others.

Addressing the G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023 organised by Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore on the theme “Fuelling the Future of Global Youth”, Mr. Ravi asked the students “Do you want a future that is given to you, in which you will have limited space? You must create this space because you have to live in this.”

The Governor asked them to come up with recommendations that could influence the actions of the leaders of G20. “The G20 is a powerful group. It can change the destiny of the world.,” he said.

Prior to this regime at the Centre, India had only around 500 start-ups. But, it was now set to touch the one lakh mark. He added that India’s way of seeing the country as one family would be invaluable in its G20 presidency.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said the Young Ambassador Summit 2023 holds a special place among all the G20 events. He said India, with its G20 presidency, was focused on finding a global solution for the well-being of all. The world is facing many challenges like climate change, destruction of biodiversity and under-nourishment, and India could provide hope in addressing many of these issues, he said.

G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant said India had been able to digitise its economy in a big way. Over a billion people have digital identity today. Between 2015-17, 500 million bank accounts were created. It was ensured that more than 900 million mobile phones did quick digital payments. In 8 years, India had built about 30 million houses, 110 million toilets and 243 million people got access to piped water supply. Roads to an extent of 55,000 km were laid.

All these are massive transformations that would have normally taken 50 years, but were achieved in 8 years, he said quoting the Bank of International Settlement.

Welcoming the gathering, S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson of Sri Krishna Institutions said her institution was fortunate to have successful leaders from diverse fields taking part in the summit.