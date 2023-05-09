ADVERTISEMENT

Charred body found near bus stand in Coimbatore

May 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched an investigation to trace the identity of a charred body, suspected to be of a woman, that was found near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road here on Monday.

According to the police, the public sensed a foul smell emanating from a place near the bus stand on Monday afternoon. They found a charred body and alerted the Rathinapuri police. The police found that the body was primarily charred and the remaining portions including the limbs were decomposing. They found bottles of liquor and water close to the body.

The scientific team of the police collected evidence from the place after which the corpse was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that the deceased could be aged between 35 and 40.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The gender of the deceased could not be confirmed as the torso was charred. The Rathinapuri police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the police were also suspecting whether the deceased could be a trans woman. The police questioned a transgender person as part of the investigation, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US