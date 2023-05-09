Charred body found near bus stand in Coimbatore

May 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have launched an investigation to trace the identity of a charred body, suspected to be of a woman, that was found near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road here on Monday.

According to the police, the public sensed a foul smell emanating from a place near the bus stand on Monday afternoon. They found a charred body and alerted the Rathinapuri police. The police found that the body was primarily charred and the remaining portions including the limbs were decomposing. They found bottles of liquor and water close to the body.

The scientific team of the police collected evidence from the place after which the corpse was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that the deceased could be aged between 35 and 40.

The gender of the deceased could not be confirmed as the torso was charred. The Rathinapuri police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the police were also suspecting whether the deceased could be a trans woman. The police questioned a transgender person as part of the investigation, he said.