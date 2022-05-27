Chargesheets filed in 103 POCSO Act cases pending for two months in Coimbatore, says SP

Eighteen cases have been taken on file in court in April and May, he says

The Coimbatore District Police have filed chargesheets in 103 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that were pending in various police stations in the past two months, said Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan on Friday.

He told mediapersons a special drive was launched to file chargesheets in POCSO ACT cases pending in the district’s police stations. Of the 103 cases that were chargesheeted, 18 have been taken on file in court in April and May. “By June-end, we are aiming to reduce the pendency further,” Mr. Badri Narayanan said.

In the said period, 30 accused were arrested in connection with 25 cases pertaining to crimes against women and children and two accused booked under POCSO Act were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment within the limits of Coimbatore District Police. The SP said the district police had organised 119 awareness programmes on crimes against women and children in public places and one case was registered under POCSO Act in Pollachi recently after a schoolgirl, a sexual abuse victim, came forward to inform the police following an awareness session.

Mr. Badri Narayanan said the Coimbatore District Police had recovered 130 stolen mobile phones worth around ₹ 19.5 lakh in totalin the past two months. He handed the phones over to the respective owners during an event held at the District Police Office on Friday and said that CSRs regarding stolen phones for the past one year have been collected for tracing and retrieval by the special team.

In April and May, around 172 kg ganja worth over ₹ 17 lakh and 2,678 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹ 20.55 lakh were seized by the district police. In all, 1,516 offenders were arrested in connection with 1,378 cases pertaining to various crimes such as murder, theft, crimes against women and children and illegal sales of liquor and drugs in the past two months in Coimbatore district, the SP said.