Charges cast doubt over cause of death of COVID-19 patient in Krishnagiri GH

Krishnagiri

25 June 2021 23:44 IST

Claims and counterclaims on the cause of death have cast a shadow on the passing of a 30-year-old COVID-19 positive patient on non-invasive ventilator. His attender claimed that he died shortly after the ventilator ran out of charge during a power shutdown at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The patient’s brother-in-law and primary caretaker, C. Udhayakumar, has charged the COVID-19 care staff with negligence. He claimed they did not shift the patient before the battery ran out. However, the hospital has denied the allegation and claimed the patient was shifted on time and survived for sometime after the shift.

Around forenoon on Friday, the patient died soon after he was taken by stretcher from the ground floor ventilator room to the 2nd floor to be connected to another ventilator, after the ventilator he was on shut down after it ran out of charge.

This was during the two-hour power outage at the hospital. The ICU staff did not respond on time to shift the patient to a reserve ventilator even as the battery level continued to drop over a period of 1.5 hours, alleged Mr. Udhayakumar.

“In the morning, I fed him two glasses of porridge and milk, and he was fine. When the power went, both of us got worried. He was reminding me to call the nurse or the doctor. I kept going to see the doctors, nurses, they repeated “power will be back’, ‘electricians will come’.”

Incidentally, part of the ground floor wires had melted cutting it off from the generator support, said a hospital maintenance source.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 16th with breathlessness. He was treated in the general ward till Tuesday, before he was shifted to ICU, according to Udhayakumar. He was earlier treated for COVID-19 fever and discharged.

“The battery showed only three lines, like in a phone,” said Udhayakumar, recounting the perilously low battery levels. As the battery signal fell, he grew frantic calling out for help to the hospital staff.

“Finally, they came after the ventilator shut down. When they shifted him to another machine, that machine was leaking,” claimed Mr. Udhayakumar.

There was a standby machine nearby all along. But the last minute frantic intervention did not foresee a glitch with the standby machine, claimed Udhayakumar.

He added that the patient was wheeled on a stretcher to the ICU on the second floor. But, the elevator was occupied and he was taken through the ramp. “If only they had responded earlier instead of waiting for the ventilator to shutdown, my brother-in-law would have lived,” said Udhayakumar, whose sister is three months pregnant and has two girl children.

Udhayakumar was assured that his brother-in-law was still alive after the shift.

Speaking to The Hindu, a medical official at the hospital, denied that the man was “shifted late”, but accepted that the shifting was done due to power shut down.

“All ventilators are supported by a separate power unit and more power. But this particular ventilator’s power unit was out of order. So, it was working on its own battery. “The doctor’s version is that the patient was shifted after the machine indicated low power alarm,” the source said.

However, Dean B. Ashokan dismissed the allegations. All ventilators have necessary backup and the patient was alive after he was shifted to the second ventilator. “It was a non-invasive ventilator support and even if the ventilator is pulled out, the patient can still breathe.” In this case, the patient had underlying complications, he said.

Earlier, members of the patient’s family sat on the road outside the government hospital blaming the hospital for negligence.