Changes in Yercaud express train services

March 31, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ERODE

Since engineering works are to be carried out at Chennai Central railway station, changes are made in the Chennai Central – Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express trains on April 2.

A release from Salem Railway Division said train no.22649 Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express will originate from Chennai Egmore railway station and not from Chennai Central station. It will leave from Chennai Egmore station at 11 p.m. and run up to Erode.

Likewise, train no.22650 Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express will be short terminated at Avadi and partially cancelled between Avadi and Chennai Central. The train will run from Erode to Avadi only and not to Chennai Central, the release added.

