Changes in train services

To facilitate engineering works on a railway bridge between Somanur and Vanjipalayam railway stations on Coimbatore – Tiruppur stretch, changes will be made in train services as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express, scheduled to leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 12 and reach Coimbatore Junction at 6.50 a.m. on March 14, will be short terminated at Erode Junction on March 14. The train will not run from Erode Junction to Coimbatore Junction on March 14.

Likewise, Train No.11014 Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 8.50 a.m. on March 14, will instead leave from Erode Junction at the scheduled time of 10.25 a.m. on March 14. The train will not run from Coimbatore Junction to Erode Junction, the release added.