Changes in train services

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced changes in timings, extensions and partial cancellation of trains.

A release said the arrival/departure timings for Train No. 02644 Patna – Ernakulam bi-weekly super fast special train and Train No. 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram bi-weekly special train are as follows:

Salem Junction – 7.37 a.m. / 7.40 a.m., Erode Junction – 8.40 a.m. / 8.45 a.m., Tiruppur Junction – 9.28 a.m. / 9.30 a.m. and Coimbatore Junction – 10.27 a.m. / 10.30 a.m.

The revised timings will come into effect from Thursday for Train No. 02644 and from Sunday for Train No. 02642.

Regarding the extension of train services, Train No. 06232 Mysore – Mayiladuthurai festival special train has been extended to run till June 30 and Train No. 06231 Mayiladuthurai – Mysore will run till July 1. Train No. 06236 Mysore – Tuticorin festival special has been extended to run till June 30 and Train No. 06235 Tuticorin – Mysore festival special till July 1. Train No. 06526 KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari festival special will run till June 30 and Train No. 06525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru festival special will run till July 2.

Train No. 06537 Yesvantpur – Kannur festival special will run till June 30 and Train No. 06538 Kannur – Yesvantpur will run till July 1. Due to the engineering works for laying the second broad gauge rail line between Thirumangalam – Tulukkapatti railway stations in Madurai – Tirunelveli section, train services will be partially cancelled on Thursday.

Train No. 02667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore super fast, which will leave Nagercoil at 9.45 p.m. on Thursday, will be partially cancelled and will run from Madurai to Coimbatore.

Similarly, Train No. 06321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore special train, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 7.35 a.m. on Thursday, will be partially cancelled and will be operated from Madurai to Coimbatore.

Train No. 06322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil special train, which will leave Coimbatore Junction at 8 a.m. on Thursday, will be operated till Madurai Junction.