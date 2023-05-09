Changes in train services to facilitate engineering works at Madukkarai railway station

May 09, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on May 11, in view of engineering works to be carried out at the Madukkarai railway station.

Partial cancellation

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (No.06458) scheduled to depart at 8.20 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Palakkad – Coimbatore railway stations.

Coimbatore – Shoranur train (No.06459), scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Junction at 4.30 p.m. and reach Shoranur Junction at 7.05 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Palakkad railway stations.

Mangalore Central – Coimbatore train (No.16324), scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 7.55 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Coimbatore railway stations.

Short termination

Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town train (No.16843), scheduled to depart at 1 p.m. and reach Palakkad Town at 8.25 p.m., will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction.

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (No.06804), scheduled to depart at 3.10 p.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 5.50 p.m., will be short-terminated at Palakkad Junction.

Mangalore Central – Coimbatore train (No.22609), scheduled to depart at 11.05 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 6.20 p.m., will be short-terminated at Palakkad Junction.

Fully-cancelled

Coimbatore – Palakkad Town train (No.06807), scheduled to depart at 6 p.m. and reach Palakkad Town at 7.55 p.m., will be fully cancelled.

Regulation

Patna – Ernakulam Junction Express (No.22670), scheduled to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.40 p.m. on May 11, will be regulated for two hours at a convenient location.

Kanniyakumari – Pune Express (No.16382) will be regulated for 25 minutes at a convenient location.