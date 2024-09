Changes in train services on September 6 and 8

Due to engineering works in Coimbatore yard, changes have been made to train services on September 6 and 8 as given below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06801 Erode – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 7.50 a.m., will be short-terminated at Irugur on September 6. Likewise, Train No. 06801 Erode – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 7.50 a.m., will be short terminated at Peelamedu on September 8.

Train No. 06819 Erode – Palakkad Town Train, scheduled to leave Erode at 7.15 a.m., will be diverted through Irugur – Podanur on September 6 and 8. The train will skip the stoppage at Singanallur, Peelamedu, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore Junction rail stations on those days, the release added.