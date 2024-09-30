Changes in train services on October 1

To facilitate engineering works at Karur railway yard, the following changes have been made in train services on October 1

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06810 Erode – Tiruchi train, scheduled to leave Erode at 8.10 a.m., will be short-terminated at Karur. The train will run from Erode to Karur only and it will not run from Karur to Tiruchi.

Train No.06611 Tiruchi – Erode Train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.00 a.m. will be short terminated at Virarakkiyam in Karur district. An unreserved special train will run from Virarakkiyam to Erode, after completion of the works at Karur.

Train No.16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 1 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Karur. The train will not run from Tiruchi to Karur and it will leave from Karur at 2.25 p.m. and run up to Palakkad Town, the release added.