Changes in train services on February 8 and 10 to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore North Junction

February 06, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on February 8 and 10, to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore North Railway Station.

The services of Coimbatore – Mettupalayam Passenger Special Train (No.06812) scheduled to depart at 9.35 a.m., and Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Passenger Special Train (No.06813) scheduled to depart at 10.55 a.m. have been cancelled.

The Coimbatore – Mettupalayam Passenger Special Train (No.06814), scheduled to depart at 11.50 a.m., and the Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Passenger Special Train (No.06815) scheduled to depart at 12.55 p.m. have also been cancelled.

On these two days, the Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (No.13352) will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route and consequently skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the train will be given a stoppage at Podanur Junction with 12.20 p.m. as departure time.

The Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express (No.12678) will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route and skip stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the train will be given a stoppage at Podanur Junction with 12.50 p.m. as departure time.

