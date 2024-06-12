Changes in train services in Karur stretch

To facilitate engineering works between Lalapet and Kulitalai railway stations in Karur – Tiruchi sector, the Salem Railway Division has announced changes in train services on June 13 and 14.

A press release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.16812 Salem – Mayiladuthurai train will be short terminated at Karur railway station and it will run only from Salem to Karur. An unreserved special train will be operated from Karur to Mayiladuthurai on these two days, leaving Karur at 4.45 p.m. The train will have the same stoppages of Train No.16812.

Likewise, Train No.06809 Tiruchi – Erode Train, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.10 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave late by one hour on the two days, the release added.