Changes in train services in Erode – Karur stretch

January 05, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

Since engineering works are to be carried out between Pasur and Unjalur railway stations in Erode – Karur stretch, changes will be made in train services on January 8 and 11 as given below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 16846 Tirunelveli – Erode Unreserved Express will be regulated for 55 minutes at a convenient location while Train No. 16845 Erode – Tirunelveli Unreserved Express will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location on those two days.

Likewise, Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express will be short terminated at Erode Junction and the train will not run from Erode Junction to Tiruchi Junction on those days, the release added.