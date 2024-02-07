GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Changes in train services in Erode – Karur stretch on February 9

February 07, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Train services along the Erode-Karur stretch will be modified on February 9 to facilitate engineering works to rebuild a stone slab bridge between Pasur and Unjalur railway stations. Train No. 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Train will be short-terminated at Erode and will be partially cancelled between Erode – Tiruchi. Likewise, Train No.16846 Sengottai – Erode Train will be short-terminated at Karur and will be partially cancelled between Karur – Erode. Train No.16845 Erode – Sengottai Train, scheduled to leave Erode railway station at 2 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave at 2.45 p.m. on February 9, a release said.

