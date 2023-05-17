HamberMenu
Changes in train services from May 18 to 20

May 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Southern Railway has announced changes in services for a pair of trains, in view of engineering works to upgrade the rail tracks between Irugur – Coimbatore – Podanur, from May 18 to 20.

The Shoranur Junction – Coimbatore Junction train (No.06458) scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 a.m. will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction. The train will be operated from Shoranur Jn to Podanur Junction only, a Southern Railway press release said.

The Coimbatore Junction – Shoranur Junction train (No.06459) scheculed to depart at 4.30 p.m. will instead leave from Podanur Junction at 4.41 p.m. The train will not be operated from Coimbatore Junction to Podanur Junction, the press release said.

