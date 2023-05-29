HamberMenu
Changes in train services following works in Coimbatore-Podanur section

May 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services for undertaking engineering works on rail tracks between Coimbatore Junction and Podanur Junction stations from June 1 to 20.

Palakkad Town – Coimbatore train no.06806 scheduled to depart at 7.20 a.m. and reach the destination at 9 a.m. will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction, a press release said.

Shoranur – Coimbatore train no. 06458, scheduled to depart at 8.20 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 a.m. will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction..

Madurai – Coimbatore train no.16722, scheduled to depart at 7.25 a.m. and reach Coimbatore Junction at 12.15 p.m., will be short-terminated at Podanur Junction.

Coimbatore – Kannur train no.16608, scheduled to depart at 2.20 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur Junction at 2.34 p.m.

Coimbatore – Shoranur train no.06459, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 4.30 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur Junction at 4.41 p.m.

Coimbatore – Palakkad Town train no.06807 scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 6 p.m. will instead leave from Podanur Junction at 6.13 p.m., the press release added.

