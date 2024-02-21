ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in train services between Erode and Sengottai

February 21, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering works in the Tirunelveli – Melapalayam stretch, changes have been made in train services between Erode and Sengottai.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.16845 Erode – Sengottai Unreserved Express, scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 2 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Vanchi and Maniyachi Sengottai on February 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will run only from Erode to Vanchi Maniyachi on the above mentioned dates.

Train No.16846 Sengottai – Erode Unreserved Express, scheduled to leave Sengottai on February 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Vanchi Maniyachi. The train will run only from Vanchi Maniyachi to Erode on the above mentioned dates, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US