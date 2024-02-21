GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Changes in train services between Erode and Sengottai

February 21, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering works in the Tirunelveli – Melapalayam stretch, changes have been made in train services between Erode and Sengottai.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No.16845 Erode – Sengottai Unreserved Express, scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 2 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Vanchi and Maniyachi Sengottai on February 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will run only from Erode to Vanchi Maniyachi on the above mentioned dates.

Train No.16846 Sengottai – Erode Unreserved Express, scheduled to leave Sengottai on February 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Vanchi Maniyachi. The train will run only from Vanchi Maniyachi to Erode on the above mentioned dates, the release added.

