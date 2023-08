Changes in train services between Erode and Sambalpur 

August 12, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - ERODE

In view of engineering works for commissioning the double line between Sambalpur – Sambalpur City, changes will be made in Erode–Sambalpur–Erode via Salem and Jolarpettai train services as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.08312 Erode–Sambalpur weekly special train, scheduled to leave Erode at 1.45 p.m. on August 18 and reach Sambalpur at 9.15 p.m. the next day, will be short terminated at Bargarh Road. It will not run from Bargarh Road to Sambalpur.

Train No.08311 Sambalpur–Erode weekly special train, scheduled to leave Sambalpur at 10.55 a.m. pn August 23 and reach Erode at 7.50 p.m. the next day and Train No.08312 Erode–Sambalpur weekly special train, scheduled to leave Erode at 1.45 p.m. on August 25 and reach Sambalpur at 9.15 p.m. the next day, will be fully cancelled, the release added.