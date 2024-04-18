Changes in train service pattern

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on April 21, 23 to facilitate engineering works at Podanur railway yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 11.10 a.m. will be short-terminated at Podanur Railway Station on the two days; Madurai – Coimbatore train (no.16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 12.10 p.m. will be short terminated at Pollachi on the two days.

Coimbatore – Kannur train (no.16608), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1.50 p.m., will instead depart from Podanur at 2.03 p.m. on the two days.

An unreserved special train will be operated between Pollachi and Podanur on the two days. The train will leave Pollachi at noon and will have a stoppage at Kinathukadavu.

The following train services will be operated on a diverted route on April 21 and 23: train no.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, train no.12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route and consequently skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the trains will be given a stoppage of two-minute duration at Podanur, with departure timings of 12.20 p.m. and 12.50 p.m. respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.