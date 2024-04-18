GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Changes in train service pattern

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services on April 21, 23 to facilitate engineering works at Podanur railway yard.

Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 11.10 a.m. will be short-terminated at Podanur Railway Station on the two days; Madurai – Coimbatore train (no.16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 12.10 p.m. will be short terminated at Pollachi on the two days.

Coimbatore – Kannur train (no.16608), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1.50 p.m., will instead depart from Podanur at 2.03 p.m. on the two days.

An unreserved special train will be operated between Pollachi and Podanur on the two days. The train will leave Pollachi at noon and will have a stoppage at Kinathukadavu.

The following train services will be operated on a diverted route on April 21 and 23: train no.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, train no.12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route and consequently skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. Instead, the trains will be given a stoppage of two-minute duration at Podanur, with departure timings of 12.20 p.m. and 12.50 p.m. respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.