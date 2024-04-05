GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Changes in train service on April 8, 11 and 13 to facilitate works at Coimbatore railway yard

April 05, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Changes will be made in train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard.

According to a press release from the Southern Railway, Salem Division, 06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore train, scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 11.10 a.m., will be short terminated at Podanur Junction on April 8, 11 and 13.  The train will run only from Shoranur to Podanur and not from Podanur to Coimbatore on the above mentioned dates.

16722 Madurai – Coimbatore train, scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 12.10 p.m., will be short terminated at Podanur on April 8, 11 and 13.  The train will run only from Madurai to Podanur and not run from Podanur to Coimbatore on the above mentioned dates.

16607 Kannur – Coimbatore train, scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 1.45 p.m., will be short terminated at Podanur on April 8, 11 and 13. The train will run only from Kannur to Podanur and not from Podanur to Coimbatore on the above mentioned dates.

16608 Coimbatore – Kannur train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1.50 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur at 2.03 p.m. on April 8, 11 and 13.  The train will not run from Coimbatore to Podanur. It will leave from Podanur and run up to Kannur on the above mentioned dates.

16721 Coimbatore – Madurai train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 2.30 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur at 2.45 p.m. on April 8, 11 and 13. The train will not run from Coimbatore to Podanur; it will leave from Podanur and run up to Madurai on the above mentioned dates.

06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 4.30 p.m., will instead leave from Podanur Junction at 4.41 p.m. on April 8, 11 and 13.  The train will not run from Coimbatore to Podanur ; it will leave from Podanur and run up to Shoranur on the above mentioned dates.

Trains cancelled

06815 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Junction passenger special train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 12.55 p.m., will be cancelled on April 8 and 13.

06816 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam passenger special train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.45 p.m., will be cancelled on April 8 and 13.

06813 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore passenger special train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 10.55 a.m., will be cancelled on April 11.

06814 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam passenger special train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.50 a.m., will be cancelled on April 11.

Train diverted

06818 Palakkad Town – Erode train, scheduled to leave Palakkad Town at 3.p.m., will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route on April 8 and 13, and consequently will skip the stoppages at Coimbatore, Coimbatore North, Peelamedu and Singanallur.

