HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Changes in train schedule in view of works at Magnesite Jn. railway station

February 20, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering works at Magnesite Junction railway station, changes have been made to a few train services.

The Erode-Mettur Dam Daily Train (train no. 06407) and Mettur Dam-Erode Daily Train (train no. 06408) will be fully cancelled for four days on February 23, 24, 25, and 26.

The Salem Junction-Yesvantpur daily train (Train no. 16212), scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 5.20 a.m., will instead leave from Omalur at the scheduled departure time of 5.40 a.m. for four days on February 23, 24, 25, and 26. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Omalur; it will leave from Omalur and run up to Yesvantpur on these four days.

Likewise, the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Daily Express (train no. 13352) will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location on February 25. Salem Junction-Arakkonam (train no. 16088) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on February 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.