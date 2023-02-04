ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in train schedule from Feb. 5 to 8

February 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to works relating to doubling works between Madurai – Tirumangalam at Madurai Junction railway station yard, changes will be made in some train services.

The Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (167210), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled on February 5.

The Nagercoil Jn – Coimbatore Jn daily train (16321), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 7 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar Jn – Coimbatore Jn on February 6, 7 and 8 and from Virudhunagar Jn.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Nagercoil Jn daily train (16322), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 8 a.m., will leave from Virudhunagar Jn up to Nagercoil Jn and not from Coimbatore Jn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (16721), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Dindigul Jn – Madurai Jn on these days and will run from Coimbatore Jn to Dindigul.

Likewise, Madurai Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.15 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Madurai Jn – Dindigul Jn.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US