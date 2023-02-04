Changes in train schedule from Feb. 5 to 8

February 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Owing to works relating to doubling works between Madurai – Tirumangalam at Madurai Junction railway station yard, changes will be made in some train services.

The Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (167210), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled on February 5.

The Nagercoil Jn – Coimbatore Jn daily train (16321), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 7 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar Jn – Coimbatore Jn on February 6, 7 and 8 and from Virudhunagar Jn.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Nagercoil Jn daily train (16322), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 8 a.m., will leave from Virudhunagar Jn up to Nagercoil Jn and not from Coimbatore Jn.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (16721), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Dindigul Jn – Madurai Jn on these days and will run from Coimbatore Jn to Dindigul.

Likewise, Madurai Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.15 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Madurai Jn – Dindigul Jn.