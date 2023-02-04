HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Changes in train schedule from Feb. 5 to 8

February 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to works relating to doubling works between Madurai – Tirumangalam at Madurai Junction railway station yard, changes will be made in some train services.

The Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (167210), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled on February 5.

The Nagercoil Jn – Coimbatore Jn daily train (16321), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 7 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar Jn – Coimbatore Jn on February 6, 7 and 8 and from Virudhunagar Jn.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Nagercoil Jn daily train (16322), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 8 a.m., will leave from Virudhunagar Jn up to Nagercoil Jn and not from Coimbatore Jn.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn daily train (16721), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Dindigul Jn – Madurai Jn on these days and will run from Coimbatore Jn to Dindigul.

Likewise, Madurai Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.15 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Madurai Jn – Dindigul Jn.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.