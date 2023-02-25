Changes in train schedule due to work at Magnesite Junction railway station in Salem

February 25, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Salem

In view of engineering works at the Magnesite Junction railway station, changes will be made to a few train services on Tuesday (February 28).

The SMVT Bengaluru-Karaikal Express (train no. 16529) and Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru (train no. 16530) will be fully cancelled on Tuesday.

The Arakkonam-Salem (train no. 16087) will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Salem Junction on Tuesday. The train will run from Arakkonam to Jolarpettai only; it will not run from Jolarpettai to Salem.

Salem-Arakkonam (train no. 16088) will be partially cancelled between Salem Junction and Jolarpettai on Tuesday. The train will not run from Salem to Jolarpettai; it will leave from Jolarpettai and run up to Arakkonam.

The Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (train no. 11014) will be diverted between Salem Junction and KSR Bengaluru to run via Tirupattur, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram on Tuesday. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction (train no. 12677) will be diverted to run via Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, and Tirupattur on Tuesday. The train will skip the stoppages at Carmelaram, Hosur, and Dharmapuri.

The Alappuzha-Dhanbad Daily Express (train no. 13352), scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha one hour and 30 minutes late at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express (train no. 12678), scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam one hour late at 10.10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express (train no. 16340) will be regulated for 50 minutes at a convenient location on Tuesday.