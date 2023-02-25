ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in train schedule due to work at Magnesite Junction railway station in Salem

February 25, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering works at the Magnesite Junction railway station, changes will be made to a few train services on Tuesday (February 28).

The SMVT Bengaluru-Karaikal Express (train no. 16529) and Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru (train no. 16530) will be fully cancelled on Tuesday.

The Arakkonam-Salem (train no. 16087) will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Salem Junction on Tuesday. The train will run from Arakkonam to Jolarpettai only; it will not run from Jolarpettai to Salem.

Salem-Arakkonam (train no. 16088) will be partially cancelled between Salem Junction and Jolarpettai on Tuesday. The train will not run from Salem to Jolarpettai; it will leave from Jolarpettai and run up to Arakkonam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (train no. 11014) will be diverted between Salem Junction and KSR Bengaluru to run via Tirupattur, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram on Tuesday. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction (train no. 12677) will be diverted to run via Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, and Tirupattur on Tuesday. The train will skip the stoppages at Carmelaram, Hosur, and Dharmapuri.

The Alappuzha-Dhanbad Daily Express (train no. 13352), scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha one hour and 30 minutes late at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express (train no. 12678), scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam one hour late at 10.10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express (train no. 16340) will be regulated for 50 minutes at a convenient location on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US