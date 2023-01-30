Changes in traffic pattern on Brooke Bond Road in Coimbatore

January 30, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have introduced changes in the traffic pattern on Brooke Bond Road here to reduce traffic snarls.

As per the new arrangements, vehicles from Brooke Bond Road will not be allowed to take the right turn at the Devanga School Road junction. These vehicles should take a right turn at the Syrian Church Road to proceed further to Poomarket, R.S. Puram, Chinthamani, Gandhipuram and Mettupalayam, the police said.

Vehicles from Brooke Bond Road to Avinashi Road and the old flyover need not wait for the traffic signal at the Devanga High School Road junction.

According to the police, there is no restriction for vehicles entering Brooke Bond Road from Avinashi Road and the old flyover.

The changes in the traffic pattern were introduced on Sunday evening after the traffic police headed by Deputy Commissioner N. Mathivanan and G. Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer (Road Safety), conducted joint inspections and discussions.