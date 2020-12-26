Changes in timings of special trains

Salem

26 December 2020 23:41 IST

To come into effect from December 28

The railways have announced the following changes in the timings of special trains with effect from December 28.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said Train No. 02675 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Special train would arrive at Morappur railway station at 10.09 a.m. and leave at 10.10 a.m.

The revised arrival and departure timings of Train number 02679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Special Train at the following stations are: Salem 7.12 p.m. and 7.15 p.m., Erode 8.15 p.m. and 8.20 p.m. and Coimbatore North 9.39 p.m. and 9.40 p.m. respectively.

Train number 06340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT Special Train will arrive at Tirupattur railway station at 5.34 p.m. and depart at 5.35 p.m.

Train no. 06236 Mysore – Tuticorin Special train will arrive at Salem at 2.02 a.m. and leave at 2.05 a.m. It will reach Erode at 3.25 a.m. and leave at 3.35 p.m., the press release added.