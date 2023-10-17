Changes in timings of Palakkad – Erode train service from January 1, 2024

October 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The timings of Train No.06818 Palakkad Town – Erode Junction train have been revised as detailed below and the revised timings will be with effect from January 1, 2024.

A release from Salem Railway Division said the train will leave Palakkad Town at 3 p.m. instead of the present 2.40 p.m. and reach Erode Junction at 7.25 p.m. instead of the present 7.10 p.m.

Arrival timings at major stations are Palakkad Junction 3.12 p.m. (earlier 2.52 p.m.), Walayar 3.45 p.m. (3.22 p.m.), Podanur junction 4.19 p.m. (4.04 p.m.), Coimbatore junction 4.37 p.m. (4.17 p.m.), Coimbatore North 4.48 p.m. (4.27 p.m.), Peelamedu 4.56 p.m. (4.37 p.m.), Tiruppur 5.48 p.m.(5.29 p.m.) and Perundurai 6.31 p.m. (6.19 p.m.), the release added.