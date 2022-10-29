Changes in stoppages of trains from Oct. 31 to Nov. 15

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 19:40 IST

Due to engineering maintenance works to be carried out between Podanur and Coimbatore Junctions from October 31 to November 15, a few changes were made in the stoppages of three pairs of trains.

Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352) that runs via Coimbatore Junction will be diverted to run via Podanur-Irugur stretch. The Madurai Junction – Coimbatore Junction train (16722), that was scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 12.45 p.m., will be terminated at Podanur Junction. The train will run only till Podanur, the Southern Railway said in a statement.

Similarly, the Shoranur – Coimbatore train (06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore at 11.10 a.m., will be stopped at Podanur Junction. The Coimbatore – Shoranur train (06459) scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.30 p.m. will depart from Podanur Junction at 4.41 p.m. on the aforementioned dates.

The Coimbatore – Kannur train (16608), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 2.20 p.m., will originate from Podanur Junction at 2.34 p.m., as per the release.

