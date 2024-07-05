GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Changes in pattern of train service on July 7, 8 and 10

Updated - July 05, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the engineering and track maintenance works being undertaken at the Peelamedu railway yard, the Salem Railway Division has announced changes in the pattern of train services on July 7, 8 and 10.

(16159) Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Central Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10, will be diverted to run via Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Peelamedu, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore railway stations.

(22644) Patna – Ernakulam Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, will be diverted to run via Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur.

(22504) Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10, will be diverted through Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur.

(12508) Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, will be diverted to run via Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur.

(12626) New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10, will be diverted to run via Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur.

(12677) KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10, will be diverted to run via Irugur – Podanur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur.

(13352) Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10, will be diverted to run via Podanur – Irugur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur. Timings at Podanur Junction – 12.15 / 12.20 hrs.

(12678) Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, scheduled to run via Coimbatore on July 7, 8 and 10 will be diverted to run via Podanur – Irugur. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore. Instead, the train will be provided with a stoppage at Podanur. Timings at Podanur Junction – 12.47 / 12.50 hrs.

(06801) Erode – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to leave from Erode at 7.50 a.m., will be short terminated at Irugur on July 7, 8 and 10. 

