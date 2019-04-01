Changes in operation of trains between April 5 and 14

The Southern Railway has cancelled a few trains due to pre non-interlocking work for commissioning of Arakkonam – Takkolam Detour line. The changes would affect services of trains between April 5 and 14.

According to a release, services of train no. 22208 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Superfast AC express on April 7 and 10, train no. 22207 Chennai central-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast AC express on April 5 and 9, train no. 12243 Chennai Central- Coimbatore Shatabdi express between April 11 and 14, train no. 12244 Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Shatabdi express between April 11 and 14, train no. 12682 Coimbatore - Chennai Central Superfast express on April 12 and train no. 12681 Chennai Central - Coimbatore Jn Superfast express on April 13 are fully cancelled.

Train no. 12680 Coimbatore Jn - Chennai Central Intercity express is short terminated at Katpadi for 10 days between April 5 and 14, train no. 12698 Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central Superfast express is short terminated at Jolarpettai for two days on April 6 and 13.

Train no. 22638 Mangalore Central - Chennai Central is short terminated at Chitteri for nine days between April 4 ad 12. Train No. 22638 Mangalore Central to Chennai central is short terminated at Jolarpettai on April 13.

Train no. 12679 Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Express is partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Katpadi for 10 days between April 5 and 14 and the train would depart from Katpadi at 4.20 p.m. Train no. 12697 Chennai Central -Thiruvananthapuram Superfast express is partially cancelled between Chennai central to Jolarpettai on April 7 and 14 and the train would depart from Jolarpettai at 6.20 p.m.

Train no. 22637 Chennai Central to Mangalore Central West coast express is partially cancelled between Chennai central to Jolarpettai. The train will leave Jolarpettai at 3.15 p.m. on April 14.

Trains rescheduled

Train no. 22637 Chennai Central- Mangalore Central West Coast express scheduled to depart from Chennai Central at 12.05 p.m is rescheduled to leave at 1.20 p.m between April 5 and 13. Train no. 12695 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Superfast express scheduled to depart from Chennai central at 3.25 p.m is rescheduled to leave at 7.25 p.m on April 14. Train no. 12685 Chennai Central - Mangalore Central Superfast express scheduled to depart from Chennai Central at 5 p.m is rescheduled to leave at 7.35 p.m on April 14.

Diversions

Train no. 12970 Jaipur- Coimbatore will be diverted via Gudur- Renigunta- Katpadi skipping stops at Chennai Central and Arakkonam on April 9.

Train no. 22815 Bilaspur- Ernakulam will be diverted via Gudur- Chennai Egmore- Villupuram- Vridhachallam-Salem skipping routes at Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai on April 8. Train no. 17605 Mangalore- Kacheguda will be diverted via Jolarpettai A cabin, Yelanka, Dharamavaram skipping routes at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Cuddapah on April 6.

Train no. 16351Mumbai Central- Nagercoil will be diverted through Gooty- Yelanka-Salem-Karur-Dindigul- Madurai skipping stops at Tiruttani, Arakkonam, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli on April 13. Train no. 12690 Nagercoil- Chennai Central will be diverted through Tiruchirappalli-Vridhachallam-Villupuram-Chennai Egmore- Chennai Central skipping stops at Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Morappur, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur on April 7.

Train no. 22206 Madurai-Chennai central will be diverted via Dindigul- Tiruchchirappalli-Vridhachallam-Chennai Egmore skipping stop at Salemon April 11. Train no. 20601Chennai Central- Madurai will be diverted via Chennai Beach- Chennai Egmore-Villupuram-Vridhachallam- Tiruchirappalli –Dindigul skipping stops at Katpadi, Salem and Karur on April 12.

Train no. 18568 Kollam- Viskapattinam will be diverted via Katpadi- Villupuram- Chennai Egmore- Gudur skipping stops at Renigunta on April 5.

Train no. 22619 Bilaspur- Tirunelveli will be diverted via Gudur- Chennai Egmore-Villupuram-Vridhachallam-Salem skipping stops at Renigunta- Katpadi- Jolarpettai on April 9.

Train no. 22878 Ernakulam- Howrah will be diverted via Katpadi- Villupuram-Chennai Egmore-Gudur skipping stops at Renigunta on April 9.