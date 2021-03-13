Coimbatore

13 March 2021

The Salem Division of Southern Railway on Friday announced changes in operation of train services on March 15 and 17 due to construction works pertaining to rebuilding bridges between Coimbatore and Podanur Junctions.

A release said five trains would be diverted in the Irugur – Podanur section and would bypass Coimbatore Junction on these two days. The trains are No. 03351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha special train, Train No. 02626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram special train, Train No. 02677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Intercity special train, Train No.03352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad special train and Train No.02678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity special train.

All these trains would stop at Podanur Junction to the timings of the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction on March 15 and 17, the release said.

Train No.06607 Kannur – Coimbatore special train would run only till Podanur Junction on March 15 and 17. Similarly, Train No.06608 Coimbatore – Kannur special train would depart from Podanur Junction, instead of Coimbatore Junction, at the usual time on March 15 and 17, the release said.

Due to engineering block for doubling works in Solapur Division of Central Railway, two special trains would be diverted between Karur – Thane on specified dates, the release added. Train No. 06339 Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil special train, which is scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on March 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 30 and 31 and Train No. 06340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT special train, leaving Nagercoil on March 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31, would run via Karur, Erode, Shoranur, Mangalore, Madgaon, Ratnagiri, Panvel and Thane Junctions in the above dates.