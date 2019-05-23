Changes in operation of train services on May 25 and June 1

Southern Railway on Thursday announced changes in the operations of 15 trains passing through the Salem Division due to engineering work over Erode – Karur – Tiruchchirappalli section.

According to a press release, the following trains will be partially cancelled on May 25 (Saturday) and June 1 (Saturday): Train No. 56320 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Passenger train and Train No. 56319 Nagercoil – Coimbatore train are partially cancelled between Dindigul and Erode and the services will start from Erode as per scheduled timings. Train No. 56712 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Junction Passenger is partially cancelled between Erode and Tiruchchirappalli. Train No. 56825 Erode – Tirunelveli Passenger train is partially cancelled between Erode and Karur and will start from Karur as per scheduled timings. Train No. 56841 Tiruchchirappalli – Erode Passenger train and Train No. 56826 Tirunelveli – Erode Passenger train are partially cancelled between Karur and Erode. Train No. 56846 Erode – Jolarpettai Passenger train is partially cancelled between Erode to Salem.

Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Passenger train will be regulated for 90 minutes between Tiruchi fort to Karur Junction on May 25 and June 1, according to the release.