ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in Cuddalore – Salem – Virudhachalam train services on August 18

Published - August 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to engineering works being carried out for the construction of a limited-use subway (LUS) between Attur and Thalaivasal railway stations in Salem – Virudhachalam, changes have been made in two train services on August 18.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06121 Cuddalore Port – Salem train will be short-terminated at Chinna Salem. The train will not run from Chinna Salem to Salem Junction.

Likewise, Train No.06896 Salem – Virudhachalam Train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. will leave from Chinna Salem at 12.03 p.m. to Virudhachalam. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Chinna Salem, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US