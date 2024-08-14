Changes in Cuddalore – Salem – Virudhachalam train services on August 18

Owing to engineering works being carried out for the construction of a limited-use subway (LUS) between Attur and Thalaivasal railway stations in Salem – Virudhachalam, changes have been made in two train services on August 18.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06121 Cuddalore Port – Salem train will be short-terminated at Chinna Salem. The train will not run from Chinna Salem to Salem Junction.

Likewise, Train No.06896 Salem – Virudhachalam Train, scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. will leave from Chinna Salem at 12.03 p.m. to Virudhachalam. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Chinna Salem, the release added.