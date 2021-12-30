Change of Command

Air Commodore K.A.A. Sanjeeb on Thursday took charge as the Command of the Base Repair Depot in Air Force Station in Sulur.

A release said incumbent

Air Commodore P.K. Sreekumar handed over the Command of the BRD to

him during a ceremony at the Air Force Station on Thursday. Air Cmde Sanjeeb has been associated with the maintenance of transport fleet of the Indian Air Force including the frontline Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft.

Top IAF officer visits AFAC

Air Marshal V.P.S. Rana, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration of Air Headquarters, New Delhi, visited Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, between Tuesday and Thursday.

A release said Air Marshal Rana, who is also the Commodore Commandant

of AFAC, was received by AFAC Commandant Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant.

The Air Marshal interacted with the college personnel and reviewed various upcoming infrastructure projects at AFAC.

Air Marshal Rana had commanded AFAC, Coimbatore from 2016 to 2018, the release said.

Additional coaches for train

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway announced additional coaches for Palakkad-Tiruchendur train services.

A release said Train No.16732 Tiruchendur – Palakkad Junction Daily Unreserved Express was provided

with two General Sitting coaches from Thursday and Train No. 16731 Palakkad Junction -Tiruchendur

Daily Unreserved Express

will be provided with two General Sitting coaches with effect from Friday.