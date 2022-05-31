Change in train services

Salem Division of Southern Railway has effected changes in the train services between Palakkad and Tiruchi from June 1 to 30 due to electrification works between Palakkad Junction and Palakad Town railway stations.

A release said that Train No.16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Daily Express, which is scheduled to leave Palakkad Town railway station at 6.30 a.m., will instead leave from Palakkad Junction at 6.45 a.m. Train No .16843 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Daily Express, which is scheduled to reach Palakkad Town railway station at 8.25 p.m., will instead be short terminated at Palakkad Junction in the month of June.

In another announcement, the Salem Division said Train No.22475/22476 Hisar – Coimbatore – Hisar Weekly Express trains will be permanently augmented by two AC three-tier coaches each from June 1 to 4 respectively.