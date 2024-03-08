Change in train services to facilitate engineering works 

March 08, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced changes in train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway yard and between Irugur – Sulur Road railway stations.

The following train services will be cancelled on March 9, 11 and 13: Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Jn. passenger special train (no.06813) scheduled to depart at at 10.55 a.m., and Coimbatore Jn – Mettupalayam passenger special train (no.06814), scheduled for departure at 11.50 a.m.

The following train services will be short-terminated at Podanur Jn Railway Station on the three days: Shoranur – Coimbatore train (no.06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 11.10 a.m.; Madurai – Coimbatore train (no.16722), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.10 p.m.; and Kannur – Coimbatore train (no.16607), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 1.45 p.m.

The following train services will originate from Podanur Jn. railway station on the three days: Coimbatore – Kannur train (no.16608) will depart from Podanur at 2.03 p.m.; Coimbatore – Madurai train (no. 16721) will depart from Podanur Jn at 2.45 p.m.; and Coimbatore – Shoranur train (no.06459), will depart from Podanur Jn at 4.41 p.m.

The following train services will be operated on a diverted route on March 9 and 12: train no.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, train no.12678 Ernakulam Jn – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route and consequently skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Jn. Instead, the trains will be given a stoppage of three minute duration at Podanur Jn, with departure timings of 12.20 p.m. and 12.50 p.m. respectively.